The Veto on the F-16 Contract Was Rejected, President Rumen Radev Made Special Statement Regarding his Motives

In a special statement for the media, President Rumen Radev adduced further clarifications regarding his motives for imposing a veto on the law ratifying the agreements on the acquisition of eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft, BNR reported.

President Radev states that “the purchase of the jet fighters is a long awaited and necessary step in the modernization of the Bulgarian air force and the country’s defence capabilities. But it cannot take place to the detriment of the interests of the Bulgarian citizens, of the dignity and sovereignty of Bulgaria”.

The Bulgarian President points out that a new debate in parliament is needed to give a clear answer to the question how Bulgaria’s interests are defended with regard to the purchase price – 1.1 billion euro, excluding VAT, 100 percent advance payment and a delivery deadline for the aircraft of no less than 4-5 years, hidden and unspecified costs which Bulgaria will have to pay afterwards.

Yesterday the parliamentary defence committee rejected the presidential veto on the ratification of the agreements on the acquisition of the American aircraft. GERB, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and VMRO voted against the veto.