The Veto on the F-16 Contract Was Rejected, President Rumen Radev Made Special Statement Regarding his Motives

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 25, 2019, Thursday // 12:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Veto on the F-16 Contract Was Rejected, President Rumen Radev Made Special Statement Regarding his Motives novinite.bg

In a special statement for the media, President Rumen Radev adduced further clarifications regarding his motives for imposing a veto on the law ratifying the agreements on the acquisition of eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft, BNR reported.

President Radev states that “the purchase of the jet fighters is a long awaited and necessary step in the modernization of the Bulgarian air force and the country’s defence capabilities. But it cannot take place to the detriment of the interests of the Bulgarian citizens, of the dignity and sovereignty of Bulgaria”.

The Bulgarian President points out that a new debate in parliament is needed to give a clear answer to the question how Bulgaria’s interests are defended with regard to the purchase price – 1.1 billion euro, excluding VAT, 100 percent advance payment and a delivery deadline for the aircraft of no less than 4-5 years, hidden and unspecified costs which Bulgaria will have to pay afterwards.

Yesterday the parliamentary defence committee rejected the presidential veto on the ratification of the agreements on the acquisition of the American aircraft. GERB, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and VMRO voted against the veto. 

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: President Rumen Radev, veto, F-16
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria