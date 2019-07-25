The Ministry of Education and Science Offers Teachers to Be Free to Plan their Classroom Work
The Ministry of Education and Science (MON) proposes a modifications in the general and specialized education regulations, which delegates greater autonomy to teachers in methodological planning and teaching according to the capabilities of the class students.
"This is the goal of the planned dropping of the formal structure of the annual thematic distribution, and the requirements for its certification of the restructuring are also dropped," the Ministry of Education and Science said.
"The teacher is given the freedom to adapt his / her work to the pace in each particular class in order to achieve the expected results while at the same time requiring the rhythm of the learning activities and the completion of the curriculum in its entirety", are part of the motives for the proposed changes .
The project was prepared as a result of meetings with the collectives of different types of schools and after discussions with the regional education departments on the need for the elimination of the administrative burden.
