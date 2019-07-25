The Ministry of Education and Science Offers Teachers to Be Free to Plan their Classroom Work

Society » EDUCATION | July 25, 2019, Thursday // 11:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Ministry of Education and Science Offers Teachers to Be Free to Plan their Classroom Work www.pixabay.com

The Ministry of Education and Science (MON) proposes a modifications in the general and specialized education regulations, which delegates greater autonomy to teachers in methodological planning and teaching according to the capabilities of the class students.

"This is the goal of the planned dropping of the formal structure of the annual thematic distribution, and the requirements for its certification of the restructuring are also dropped," the Ministry of Education and Science said.

"The teacher is given the freedom to adapt his / her work to the pace in each particular class in order to achieve the expected results while at the same time requiring the rhythm of the learning activities and the completion of the curriculum in its entirety", are part of the motives for the proposed changes .

The project was prepared as a result of meetings with the collectives of different types of schools and after discussions with the regional education departments on the need for the elimination of the administrative burden.

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ministry of Education and Science, teachers, methodological planning
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria