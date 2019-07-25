€ 270 Million Have already Been Donated for the Repair of Notre Dame

The amount of the donations raised by four French reconstruction funds for Notre Dame are nearly EUR 270 million. They are coming from hundreds of thousands donators, from more than 150 countries, informs RIA News, reported BGNES.

After the devastating fire in Notre Dame, on April 15, the French authorities announced that they were raising funds for the reconstruction works. Four French organizations were authorized to collect donations: Notre Dame Foundation, Centre des monuments nationaux, France Foundation and Heritage Foundation and Patrimoine.

According to reports in the French media, the total amount of donations that were expected to be collected and which were promised to be donated by large companies varied to 800 million euro. According to some experts, the reconstruction of the cathedral may require several hundred million euro.

"We received 221 million euro from 230,000 donators from 152 countries," said the head of the Heritage Fund press service.

It was noted that 100 million euro of donations were transferred from the French oil and gas company “Total”. "54 million is the amount of the donations from individuals and the other donations from other companies," said the Fund's representative.