Selling E-vignettes will be Hampered on July 29

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 25, 2019, Thursday // 10:16| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Selling E-vignettes will be Hampered on July 29

The reason is software updates planned, writes NOVA TV. 


Electronic vignetting will be hampered on July 29 due to planned software updates, the Road Infrastructure Agency reported.

Drivers are advised to carefully plan their trip and buy an e-vignette in time.

From 17:00 to 23:00 on July 29, activities are planned to introduce updates of the electronic toll collection system based on time and distance traveled.

Software updates are part of the preparations for commissioning the TOL system.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: e-vignettes, hampered, Bulgaria, TOL system
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria