Selling E-vignettes will be Hampered on July 29

Electronic vignetting will be hampered on July 29 due to planned software updates, the Road Infrastructure Agency reported.

Drivers are advised to carefully plan their trip and buy an e-vignette in time.

From 17:00 to 23:00 on July 29, activities are planned to introduce updates of the electronic toll collection system based on time and distance traveled.

Software updates are part of the preparations for commissioning the TOL system.