Selling E-vignettes will be Hampered on July 29
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The reason is software updates planned, writes NOVA TV.
Electronic vignetting will be hampered on July 29 due to planned software updates, the Road Infrastructure Agency reported.
Drivers are advised to carefully plan their trip and buy an e-vignette in time.
From 17:00 to 23:00 on July 29, activities are planned to introduce updates of the electronic toll collection system based on time and distance traveled.
Software updates are part of the preparations for commissioning the TOL system.
- » The Investigation of Railway Incidents Goes under the Direct Authority of the Council of Ministers
- » The Veto on the F-16 Contract Was Rejected, President Rumen Radev Made Special Statement Regarding his Motives
- » EU Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis: I am Deeply Disappointed by the Bulgarian Authorities For Their Actions in Relation to African Swine Fever
- » ''Vision for Sofia'' Initiative Organizes Discussions with Citizens For the Future Development of Sofia
- » Bulgaria Grants Humanitarian Aid of € 200,000 to Tackle Migration
- » The President will Present His Arguments For Vetoing the F-16 Contract