EU Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis: I am Deeply Disappointed by the Bulgarian Authorities For Their Actions in Relation to African Swine Fever

EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis is deeply disappointed by the Bulgarian authorities for their actions in relation to African swine fever.

"And such a peak is a brilliant example of not doing much in Bulgaria to avoid this situation. It is sad to hear this news. And while we look forward to the official results of the investigation, I can only say that this happened because someone was careless, did not do the job properly and did not pay attention'', he says.



EU Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis urges authorities to enter each house to explain the necessary measures that farmers have to take in relation to the disease.

"These three words -" in every house "- are very important. And to talk to everyone and to explain what measures should be taken, and the possible consequences and results. There is almost no time, and if this is not done, Bulgaria is facing the enormous danger of losing all its pigs. "

The EC team is currently in Bulgaria to assess the damage from the disease and is expected to end its work today.