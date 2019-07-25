Stefan Stefanov Became the Second Bulgarian Who Climbed K2

The second Bulgarian climb of K2 is already a fact! At 7:53 am this morning Stefan Stefanov was on the eighth place as part of an international expedition.

10 mountaineers, 6 Nepalese Sherpas and 3 from Pakistan participate in it.

On May 15 he climbed the third highest peak in the world -Kanchenjunga, and last year the Bulgarian looked at the world and from Everest.