Stefan Stefanov Became the Second Bulgarian Who Climbed K2
Society | July 25, 2019, Thursday // 10:03| Views: | Comments: 0
The second Bulgarian climb of K2 is already a fact! At 7:53 am this morning Stefan Stefanov was on the eighth place as part of an international expedition.
10 mountaineers, 6 Nepalese Sherpas and 3 from Pakistan participate in it.
On May 15 he climbed the third highest peak in the world -Kanchenjunga, and last year the Bulgarian looked at the world and from Everest.
