Boris Johnson's First speech as PM

The new British prime minister, Boris Johnson, will give a speech to parliament. It is expected that the main focus will be the strategy for Brexit.

Johnson will also answer MPs' questions. He has already formed his new cabinet by giving key ministries of prominent supporters of leaving the UK to the EU.

Dominic Raab and Priti Patel, respectively, as Minister of Foreign and Home Affairs, return to the government. 17 of the ministers in May's Cabinet have resigned or have been removed.

Boris Johnson pledged the London-Brussels divorce to happen on October 31 - with or without a deal.

Today, a protest of the opposition Labor Party, which is pushing for new parliamentary elections, is planned before parliament.