Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Weather Today, with Highs Between 28C and 33C

It will be mostly sunny today, in the afternoon across the northern and mountainous areas clouds will gather and some isolated showers are possible, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

It will be a quiet day. Temperatures will rise slightly reaching highs between 28C and 33C, in Sofia - about 28C. The atmospheric pressure is and will remain close to the average for July.

The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny. During the day, the wind, light to moderate, will gradually change and will start blowing from the southeast. Maximum air temperatures at 27-29C. The sea water temperature is 25-27C.

