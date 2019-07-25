Mostly Sunny Weather Today, with Highs Between 28C and 33C
It will be mostly sunny today, in the afternoon across the northern and mountainous areas clouds will gather and some isolated showers are possible, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.
It will be a quiet day. Temperatures will rise slightly reaching highs between 28C and 33C, in Sofia - about 28C. The atmospheric pressure is and will remain close to the average for July.
The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny. During the day, the wind, light to moderate, will gradually change and will start blowing from the southeast. Maximum air temperatures at 27-29C. The sea water temperature is 25-27C.
- » The Heat Wave in Europe Continues
- » Code Yellow Warning for Rain Showers and Thunder is in Place for Four Bulgarian Regions
- » Sunny Weather for most of Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures between 25C and 30C
- » Temperatures Will Drop, the Real Summer Is Expected in the Beginning of August
- » Rain Showers Accompanied by Thunder Today in Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures from 25C in Northeast to 35C in Southwest
- » Economic Losses From Bad Weather in Europe in June Will Cost $ 2 billion