The Bulgarian Golden Girls Will Be Immortalized through Sculptures

Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics has always been among the sports that have brought us a lot of joy, and our representatives are not accidentally called "golden", because despite the change of generations, they always succeed in winning awards with a lot of work and dedication.

The sculptor Alexander Davidov decided to perpetuate the beauty of the sport and the girls in different shapes. He has already made it to Katrin Taseva. He says his work on this project is more difficult than usual because he seals moments of routines for which he can not pose and work on photographs.

"I am working on the first sculpture of Boryana Kaleyn, and we have two shots of Neviana Vladinova, I work on them," the sculptor Alexander Davidov told “Bulgaria Morning”.

He also said that his idea came after seeing a calendar of pictures of the "golden girls" and chose to start with Katrin Taseva after learning about her charity initiative.

"We made the first pictures, and then I decided to make all the girls, and my first idea is to have at least 15 plastics of this size, which may take about a year and a half, and the first exhibition will be here in Sofia," Davidov added. .