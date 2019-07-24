The NRA Will Personally Contact 189 People whose Complete Data Is Hacked

There is no need for nearly 4 million Bulgarians whose data has been unlawfully disclosed to change their identity documents. Practical advice for them will be published on NRA’s website by the end of day on 24.07.2019.

After further inspections, it was found that the last week illegally disseminated data of 189 persons included a combination of names, Personal Identification Number, address, number, validity and issuer of a valid ID card. For these citizens there is a greater risk of potential abuse and they will be personally informed by the National Revenue Agency immediately by telephone or e-mail.

The NRA reports that the application for verification of illegally distributed personal data will work by means of Personal Identification Number and will send the results of the data processing to a mobile phone number introduced by the user. The check will be one-off – for one person only and will only answer whether there has been unlawfully disclosed information. This is necessary to ensure that there will be no misuse of personal data, NRA complements.

The Agency is currently comparing the unlawfully disseminated tax and social security information with the information in the real databases to check whether there is overwriting or manipulation, the revenue authority announced. After completion of the inspections, the Agency will be able to provide persons with additional information about the particular type of data that has been disseminated, NRA announced.