''Vision for Sofia'' Initiative Organizes Discussions with Citizens For the Future Development of Sofia

The ''Vision for Sofia'' Initiative will meet the citizens of 16 locations in the capital. There is already a timetable for where everyone can go and share and discuss everyday issues related to transport, infrastructure, health care.

In front of representatives of Vision for Sofia, people can make suggestions and adapt ideas to the future development of Sofia.

The initiative opens a place for city exhibitions and contact with citizens under the domes in the subway of the Largo. The exhibition will be upgraded and will present the final outcome of the initiative's work at the end of September.

The Largo Exhibition can be visited every day from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 7 pm and during the weekend from 11 am to 4 pm. There people can also meet and talk to representatives of Vision for Sofia.



By the end of July, the teams, together with the Free Sofia Tour guides, will visit various neighborhoods and settlements on the territory of the Sofia Municipality - parks, markets, shopping centers, Business Park Sofia, the Zoo and other locations. From the conversations with citizens, they will have adequate feedback on what the long-term goals and priorities should be in the development of Sofia and the suburban territories.

Vision for Sofia works on short-term and long-term goals for the development of Sofia. There are dozens of studies and analyzes and the results are presented to Sofia Municipality and Sofia citizens.