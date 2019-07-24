The Presidential Veto on the F-16 Contract Will Be Considered by the Defence Committee

The Defence Committee will hold an extraordinary session, according to its work schedule. The MPs will consider the presidential veto on the ratification of the international contracts for the purchase of F-16 block 70.

The meeting is scheduled for 02:30 pm in room 232 of the National Assembly. The draft international contracts were ratified on first and second reading by the 44th National Assembly on 19 July 2019 after an almost 8-hour debate.

The president states in his veto motives that there is no public consensus on the subject, and that the ratification should have gone through the entire procedure as per the Constitution and voted in two separate plenary sessions of the National Assembly, Focus News Agency reported.