Bulgarian Government Approved the Nomination of Maria Gabriel as a Member of the EC

The Council of Ministers approved the nomination of Maria Gabriel as a member of the European Commission on behalf of the Republic of Bulgaria, the government press service announced.



From July 2017, Gabriel Gabriel is the European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Digital Society. Within her mandate, she created the first, fully digital Digital Europe program with a budget of € 9.2 billion for the next seven-year budget of the European Union.

She is the author of the "WIFI4EU" free wireless internet for municipalities in Europe, as well as the "Digital Opportunity" paid cross-border traineeship scheme.

Maria Gabriel created the first EU Digital Program for the Western Balkans and as early as July 2019 dramatic roaming charges between the six Balkan countries were drastically reduced.

Gabriel's leadership has developed a new European cyber-security legislation, including strengthening the European Cyber ​​Security Agency and for the first time a certification framework for products and services in this area.

Maria Gabriel is twice a member of the European Parliament and twice becomes MEP of the year - 2016 in the category of Development and in 2013 in the category of gender equality. As a Member of the European Parliament, she becomes the youngest head of an EU Election Observation Mission in third countries.

She also establishes a working group on beekeeping in the European Parliament.