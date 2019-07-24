Bulgarian Zhivka Petkova Became Director of Strategy and Regulation Department in the EC
She will take the high post on 1 August, writes NOVA TV.
Bulgarian Zhivka Petkova became Director of Strategy and Regulation Department at the European Commission. Petkova, who is currently in the interim team of the newly elected Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, will take the high post on August 1st.
She is the Bulgarian woman with one of the highest positions in the European institution. Zhivka Petkova is the mother of three children and for years she has been working with the European institutions.
