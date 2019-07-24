Bulgaria Grants Humanitarian Aid of € 200,000 to Tackle Migration

The decision was approved by the Council of Ministers, writes NOVA TV.



Bulgaria will provide humanitarian aid of € 200,000 to tackle migration. This will happen after an agreement is signed between the European Economic Bank and the government. The decision was approved by the Council of Ministers, the government information service said.

Thus, our country is part of the Economic Sustainability Initiative, which also provides funding for projects in the Western Balkan countries to overcome the causes of increased migration to the European continent. This is a project of the European Investment Bank in cooperation with the European Commission in response to a request from the European Council to mobilize swiftly additional funding to support the countries of the Southern Neighborhood and the Western Balkans.

Croatia, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and the United Kingdom have promised to join the initiative aimed at boosting economic sustainability in the countries of origin of migrants.

It will support the Western Balkans as well as Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine and Syria by providing investment in critical infrastructure and promoting improved public service and social protection.

The EIB seeks to increase its funding by EUR 6 billion over a five-year period (these will be added to the EUR 7.5 billion already earmarked) and to encourage further investment of up to EUR 15 billion.

The inclusion of Bulgaria in the initiative represents a solidarity contribution to tackling the most serious challenges related to development, humanitarian and migration processes arising in the neighborhood of the European Union.

The funds will be provided by the foreign ministry's budget dedicated to official development aid and humanitarian aid.