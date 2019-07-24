World No. 405 Kevin King Wins Against Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov recorded one of the most unexpected losses in his career after being defeated by Kevin King, who is under number 405 in the world rankings with 7: 5, 6: 4 in a match from the first round of the ATP250 series in Atlanta.

For Grigor, this was the first game after Wimbledon's loss at the start of Muthero, but the Bulgarian tennis player was far away from his best game.

Dimitrov was particularly hesitant during his game, giving 23 opportunities to his opponent, who realized seven of them.

Dimitrov won 60 percent of the first serve points and only 24 percent after the second. The unpleasant thing about Dimitrov was that he had problems with the shoulder again, which has been worrying him.

For Grigor, this was the fourth consecutive loss, with 11 successes and 12 defeats since the beginning of the year.

Dimitrov will take part in the tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico next week.