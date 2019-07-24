State of Emergency Declared in Pleven Due to the African Swine Fever
It will take effect from 24 July and will last until 31 July, reported NOVA TV.
By order, the Pleven district governor, Miroslav Petrov, declared a state of emergency on the territory of Pleven in connection with the established outbreaks of African swine fever disease in honest farms in the municipalities of Gulyantsi, Nikopol, Levski and Belene. This was announced by the press office of the Regional Administration.
The situation will take effect from 24 July and will last until 31 July 2019, and the time limit may be extended if necessary.
In the course of the actions, if necessary, to use all human resources and equipment of the Ministry of Defense and the military formations on the territory of the municipalities of Pleven district.
When performing the activities, all necessary measures to protect the health and life of the participants are taken.
