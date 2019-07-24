The US is Launching a Major Anti-Monopoly Investigation Against the Major Technology Companies on the Internet

No specific companies are listed.



The US Department of Justice's antitrust department said it was launching a major investigation against powerful high-tech Internet companies suspected of trying to stifle competition and dominate the markets, Reuters and DPA reported, quoted by NOVA TV.

The announcement says the investigation will examine "whether and how market-oriented online platforms have gained market power and engage in vicious practices that restrict competition that inhibits innovation and damaging consumer interests." It is added that there is "mass suspicion" of companies and individual consumers that such practices "stifle competition in internet search engines, social media and some commercial services."

The ministry hopes to get "information from the public, including those in the industry who are aware of the competition between network resources," and is ready to sue lawsuits against companies that are alleged to be infringing.

According to the Wall Street Journal, such inspections could become Internet giants such as Google, Apple and Amazon. The release notes that Justice Minister William Barr, who is also the US Attorney General, pays special attention to technology companies.

The pressure on them by US regulators may increase, the newspaper said.