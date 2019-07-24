Boris Johnson will Meet Queen Elizabeth II

Bulgaria: Boris Johnson will Meet Queen Elizabeth II

Boris Johnson will officially become the UK Prime Minister today. He won the race for the leader of the Conservative Party with a large majority and defeated his rival - Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt.


Before the former mayor of London and a former foreign minister to Downing Street 10, Theresa May will have the opportunity to say goodbye to the people who have worked for her so far in the Prime Minister's residence.

Today, for the last time, she will also answer parliamentary questions.

Boris Johnson will meet Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace and then arrive at Downing Street 10. Meanwhile, Labor leader Jeremy Corbin has called for a huge meeting tomorrow with a request for early elections in the UK.

Tags: Boris Johnson, Elizabeth ll, theresa may, UK
