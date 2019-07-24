The President will Present His Arguments For Vetoing the F-16 Contract
President Rumen Radev will present his arguments for vetoing the Law on the ratification of the contract for the purchase of 8 F-16 Block 70 aircraft.
Yesterday, the head of state returned the texts to the National Assembly because of the lack of sufficient political and public consensus on the parameters of the treaty.
According to Radev, the law was adopted on the "fast track", leaving a number of important issues unnoticed, among them the price, guarantees, terms, penalties and contractual damages.
Meanwhile, at an extraordinary meeting, Defense MPs will look at the presidential veto and the motives for it.
Yesterday, GERB said it would not delay the acquisition of fighters.
- » Telenor Сtarts 5G Тrials Аcross Bulgaria
- » International Software Security Conference Opens in Bulgaria
- » President Rumen Radev Vetoed the Law on the Ratification of Contracts Relating to the Purchase of F-16
- » Lozan Panov: There Is a Risk for the Chief Prosecutor Election to Be Left with only One Nomination
- » NSSI with 11% Higher First-Quarter Social Security Contributions
- » The EC Sends Experts to Bulgaria Due to the African Swine Fever