The President will Present His Arguments For Vetoing the F-16 Contract

President Rumen Radev will present his arguments for vetoing the Law on the ratification of the contract for the purchase of 8 F-16 Block 70 aircraft.



Yesterday, the head of state returned the texts to the National Assembly because of the lack of sufficient political and public consensus on the parameters of the treaty.

According to Radev, the law was adopted on the "fast track", leaving a number of important issues unnoticed, among them the price, guarantees, terms, penalties and contractual damages.

Meanwhile, at an extraordinary meeting, Defense MPs will look at the presidential veto and the motives for it.

Yesterday, GERB said it would not delay the acquisition of fighters.