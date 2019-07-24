EC Experts Join Efforts to Halt Spread of African Swine Fever in Bulgaria

Veterinary experts from the European Commission arrive in Bulgaria on July 23. The inspectors check whether the measures taken by our country against the spread of African swine fever are adequate and timely.

Outbreaks of the African swine fever have been found in more than ten regions in Bulgaria.

Culling of 17,000 pigs in the pig farm in the village of Nikolovo in Rousse region has already started. Bulgaria has requested financial assistance from Europe to deal with the epidemic.