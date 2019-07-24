EC Experts Join Efforts to Halt Spread of African Swine Fever in Bulgaria
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Veterinary experts from the European Commission arrive in Bulgaria on July 23. The inspectors check whether the measures taken by our country against the spread of African swine fever are adequate and timely.
Outbreaks of the African swine fever have been found in more than ten regions in Bulgaria.
Culling of 17,000 pigs in the pig farm in the village of Nikolovo in Rousse region has already started. Bulgaria has requested financial assistance from Europe to deal with the epidemic.
- » State of Emergency Declared in Pleven Due to the African Swine Fever
- » State of Emergency Declared in Rousse District over African Swine Fever
- » Malaria Strain Resistant to Two Key Drugs is Rapidly Spreading
- » Expert: There is no Meat Infected with African Swine Fever on the Bulgarian Market
- » 17,000 Pigs in Rousse Region will be Culled to Contain African Swine Fever
- » First Industrial Farm Hit by African Swine Fever in Bulgaria