Bulgaria: Code Yellow Warning for Rain Showers and Thunder is in Place for Four Bulgarian Regions

Code Yellow warning for rain showers and thunder has been issued for four Bulgarian regions, according to the NIMH website. The warning is in place for the regions of Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo and Veliko Tarnovo. In the morning there will be rain showers, heavy and in significant amounts in some places. Thunderstorms and hailstorms are also possible. Expected rainfall of 25-30 l/sq. m, or more in some places.

