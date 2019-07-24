Sunny Weather for most of Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures between 25C and 30C

Today, some rain showers during the morning will die out by noon, and cloud will disperse, meteorologist Hristo Hristov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. In the afternoon most of the country will be sunny. A light to moderate wind from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures at 25C to 30C, in Sofia around 25C. Atmospheric pressure is slightly higher than the average for the month and will remain unchanged during the day.
The Black Sea coast will be considerably cloudy in the morning, with rain showers mainly along the southern part of the coast. Later the rain will stop and cloud will clear to mostly sunny weather. Moderate north-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures at 26-28C. The sea water temperature is 26-27C.

