More than 3 kg of Gold and Silver Jewels Were Detaied at "Kapitan Andreevo"

Over 3 kilograms of contraband gold and silver jewellery items were detained by customs officers in two cases at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, the Customs Agency reported. The first jewels were found on a bus that traveled from Turkey to Romania through Bulgaria.

The vehicle has been selected for a customs check. In the bag were found 15 packages of jewellery. According to the expertise, some of the ornaments are gold and silver. It was found that the consignment was owned by a Turkish citizen.

In another check on a passenger car entering Bulgaria, employees found polyethylene envelopes with gold jewellery and coins in the handbag of a Finnish citizen. Infringements have been drafted, the customs said.