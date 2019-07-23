Huge Traffic Jams on Bulgaria Blvd. due to the Delayed Repair

Society | July 23, 2019, Tuesday // 15:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Huge Traffic Jams on Bulgaria Blvd. due to the Delayed Repair www.pixabay.com

Travel problems in the centre of the capital. The renovation of the key boulevard "Bulgaria" has been delayed, which has caused large congestion and traffic jams, despite the traditionally lighter traffic in the city in the summer due to the fact that the section of "Geshov" boulevard next to Cherni Vrah Blvd. has not yet been put into operation 

"It should be done by Friday," Metropolitan Mayor Yordanka Fandakova explained that the delay was due to the bad weather conditions, and the segment is expected to be released at the end of the week "We have to deal with all the technological requirements to prevent a repeat repair. It is expected that the traffic will return back to normal by the end of this week. I hope the lane will be fully ready on Saturday and the traffic to be released, " explained Fandakova. She assured that although there is a delay, the deadline for the entire period remains the beginning of the new school year.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria