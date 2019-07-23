England to Play Euro 2020 Qualifier Against Bulgaria in Front of Half Empty Stadium

Bulgaria have been hit with a partial stadium closure by UEFA after their supporters were found guilty of racist behaviour.

The misconduct took place in their matches against Kosovo and the Czech Republic last month.

The Bulgarian FA will be required to block off 5,000 seats for the visit of Gareth Southgate’s side.

England visit the Vasil Levski National Stadium on October 14 and the arena has a capacity of 46,340.

The area of vacant seating will display a banner with the wording “£EqualGame”.

Montenegro were forced by UEFA to play a match behind closed doors after England players were subjected to racism in March.

England will head to Sofia for their next match at the top of Group A following two victories from their opening matches.

Bulgaria are rooted to the foot of the table having failed to win any of their four fixtures.