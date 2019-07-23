California Boxing Licence Returned to Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev who Forcibly Kissed a Reporter

A Bulgarian boxer whose California licence was suspended for forcibly kissing a female reporter during an interview was reinstated on Monday but warned he faced a permanent ban for any such behaviour in the future.

The California State Athletic Commission voted 6-0 to lift the suspension of Kubrat Pulev, a heavyweight fighter known as “The Cobra,” after he completed a class on sexual harassment prevention and paid a $2,500 fine.

Pulev, 38, a two-time European heavyweight champion whose on-camera encounter with Jennifer Ravalo in March went viral, apologised during the hearing in San Diego.

“I’m very sorry for this kiss,” City News Service quoted him as saying. “And I must to say to Mrs. Ravel, please, excuse me and sorry for the kiss, because it was my mistake, 100 percent.”

Pulev grabbed Ravalo’s face in his hands and kissed her during an interview shortly after his seventh-round knockout of Romania’s Bogdan Dinu in Costa Mesa, California.

In the video, she initially appears to laugh it off saying, “All right, thank you,” as he walks away. But Ravel later lodged a complaint asserting the kiss was forced on her and unwelcome. She said Pulev also grabbed her buttocks following the interview.