Telenor Сtarts 5G Тrials Аcross Bulgaria

Telenor Bulgaria commenced its series of practical 5G technology tests by introducing the first remote medical exam over 5G in Bulgaria. During the event, Telenor also made its first 5G video call in Bulgaria. This was the first in a series of practical 5G tests which Telenor will make across the country in the coming months after it received test spectrum three weeks ago.

The company will assess different use cases and will make various trials and demonstrations to explore the possibilities of this new generation of mobile technology. These 5G experiments will be specifically designed to address precise needs in the areas of production, education, mentoring, entertainment industry and art. Telenor will also perform demonstrations of 5G technology beyond Sofia covering numerous other geographic locations across Bulgaria. These tests will be related to virtual reality and the streaming of video content and gaming which will be made publicly available. To make this possible, Telenor will use Huawei equipment, which includes both fixed base stations, as well as a mobile base station that can be transported across the country.

The guests of the event had the possibility to make a speed test of the 5G technology on their own, to see a demonstration of online gaming through 5G and to watch a simultaneous stream of 16 full HD videos. After the end of the event, the guests and the people working at “Business Park Sofia”, where the Telenor headquarter is located, could also test 5G live.

