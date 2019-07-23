International Software Security Conference Opens in Bulgaria

An international conference on software quality, reliability and security opened here on Tuesday gathering some 300 participants from 25 countries and regions such as China, the United States and Germany.

Topics like fault localization and prediction, reliability analysis, bug finding, cyber resiliency, automobile software security and safety, human and social aspect of software quality, reliability and resilience of complex systems, and system reliability in cloud computing and big data, will be discussed during the four-day event hosted by Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski". An international contest on software testing is also part of the event.

Karina Angelieva, deputy minister of education and science of Bulgaria, said at the opening ceremony that she was quite impressed by the agenda.

"The topic of the conference is very important," she said, adding that information systems security and reliability is on the agenda of many governments.

She also believed that the conference will open opportunities for young people to start real and serious research in the field.

"The many topics give engineers and practitioners from the industry and scientists from the universities the opportunity to present their work and to discuss the dangers we are facing and ways to prevent them and to develop reliable and secure systems," Prof. Anastas Gerdjikov, rector of the Sofia University, said in turn.

The recent "critical events" in Bulgaria demonstrated how important it is to discuss topics such as software vulnerabilities, software penetration and protection, intrusion detection and prevention, Gerdjikov said.

"We have to be prepared, and conferences like this one present an opportunity to exchange experience and become more aware of the new technological dangers," he said.

Last Tuesday, Bulgaria's National Revenue Agency said that hackers have penetrated its network and gained access to about 3 percent of the information contained there, including data about natural and legal persons, and declared and paid taxes. Authorities have already arrested a 20-year-old suspect, but the investigation is ongoing.