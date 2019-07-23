Bulgarian National Bank Statistics: Every Bulgarian of Working Age Has Loans

Society | July 23, 2019, Tuesday // 15:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian National Bank Statistics: Every Bulgarian of Working Age Has Loans www.pixabay.com

 2.47 million Bulgarians have loans, some have more than one, Bulgarian National Bank statistics show.

The names of practically all Bulgarians of working age are on the Central Credit Register, and every Bulgarian household has at least one loan to pay. A total of 5.433 million credits have been taken out worth 39 billion euro, 28 billion of which granted by banks to 3 million customers.

1.2 billion euro has been granted by fast loan companies. 79 percent of all credits are in Leva. The average consumer credit payment is 150 euro per month, and the average mortgage credit payment - 300 euro per month.

The number of bad loan payers has gone down by half in 2018, their accumulated debt amounting to 720 million euro, BNR reported.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: loans, bank, Bulgarian National Bank, statistcs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria