Bulgarian National Bank Statistics: Every Bulgarian of Working Age Has Loans
2.47 million Bulgarians have loans, some have more than one, Bulgarian National Bank statistics show.
The names of practically all Bulgarians of working age are on the Central Credit Register, and every Bulgarian household has at least one loan to pay. A total of 5.433 million credits have been taken out worth 39 billion euro, 28 billion of which granted by banks to 3 million customers.
1.2 billion euro has been granted by fast loan companies. 79 percent of all credits are in Leva. The average consumer credit payment is 150 euro per month, and the average mortgage credit payment - 300 euro per month.
The number of bad loan payers has gone down by half in 2018, their accumulated debt amounting to 720 million euro, BNR reported.
