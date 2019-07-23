President Rumen Radev Vetoed the Law on the Ratification of Contracts Relating to the Purchase of F-16

President Rumen Radev vetoed the law on the ratification of contracts relating to the purchase of US-based F-16 Block 70 from the United States, the press-secretariat of the head of state said.

In his motives, Radev points out that the sharp disputes in the National Assembly during the discussion of the ratification law have shown that the terms of the contract have not been sought and no public consent has been reached.

"The commitment of the Republic of Bulgaria to obligations, and for years to come without a national consensus and conviction in the mutually acceptable conditions of the treaty, is extremely worrying," the president underlines.

He cites a decision of the Constitutional Court (Decision No 9 of 1999 on Case No 8/1999) on the need for the inseparable link between the ratification law and the international treaty - the subject of ratification.

According to him, due to the shortened legislative procedure, a number of important issues such as prices, guarantees, delivery times, damages, indemnities and others remained unclear.

"It is not acceptable to use the" exceptional "procedure when deciding such a strategic issue for Bulgaria as guaranteeing the national security. Bulgaria needs a multifunctional airplane, which is achieved not only by its qualities, but also by a full package of equipment, accompanying equipment and personnel training. The public is given a definite answer if this is actually achieved by the contracts, "the president said.

Due to the great public significance of this issue, the president will make a statement to the media after his state visit to Croatia, the presidential secretariat of the head of state said.