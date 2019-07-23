The Work of the NRA's Electronic Sales Portal is Restored
The electronic sales portal of the NRA already functions normally after a vulnerability review, reported by the NRA.
The Agency also informs that they will gradually restore the functionality of all e-services.
Further information will be provided.
