Former London Mayor and engineer of Brocott Boris Johnson was announced today as the next UK prime minister and new Conservative Party leader.

He won in-house elections among 160,000 members of the Tories with 92,153 votes.

Johnson (55) will officially take over the post of prime minister tomorrow.

Challenges to the new prime minister

Boris Johnson won the votes of his party after he promised to "make Brexit or die" during his election campaign by the deadline of October 31st.

He is expected to officially take over as prime minister on Wednesday afternoon, inheriting Theresa May, who retired after a threefold failure to make the British Parliament ratify her agreement with the EU on the conditions for Britain's exit from the union.

Following his inauguration, Boris Johnson will inherit a political crisis in the UK over the Brexit process, which should end by the end of October.

The new prime minister must persuade the EU to resume negotiations on the Brexit deal, although European leaders in Brussels have repeatedly stated that the agreement reached during Theresa May management can not be renegotiated or will have to bring the UK out of a united union without a deal that could lead to serious economic problems on the island.

As premier of the country, Johnson will face the same parliamentary issues that have led to Theresa May's resignation.