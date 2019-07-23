Temperatures Will Drop, the Real Summer Is Expected in the Beginning of August

A new lowering of the temperatures is coming, which will be felt mainly in Central and Eastern Bulgaria on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Cyclonic activity northeast of Bulgaria and a high pressure centre over Central Europe are prerequisites for cooler air masses to the Balkans from the north.

The change in the weather will begin on Tuesday night and in some parts of the central and eastern regions of the country will develop thunderstorms, sometimes intense rainfall, even hail, which is in force until the end of the day.

The cooler weather will also be felt on the Black Sea where there is also possibility for rain over the next 48 hours.

On Thursday and Friday, summer will return quickly. Temperatures will rise to 32-33 degrees in the lowlands and rainfall is unlikely.

On Saturday, the weather will begin to worsen, which will continue to the beginning of the next week. This is due to low-pressure centres over the Mediterranean that will affect the southern parts of the Balkans and Bulgaria.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, possibly Tuesday in the west, there will be thunderstorms, more active in the afternoon and over the mountainous areas. Temperatures will remain unchanged, the maximum will be up to 29 and 32 degrees.

From the middle of next week the weather will stabilise, temperatures will rise and the beginning of August will start with typical summer weather and high daily temperatures.

High daily temperatures are expected in large areas of Western Europe - France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Southern England, and then Scandinavia - over the next 72 hours.

A second powerful hot wave this summer, a month after the first in late June, will hit these European countries, and on Thursday, in the regions of Paris and Brussels can be measured record high temperatures - about 40 degrees.

