Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov: Bulgaria Is Still in the Race for the Volkswagen Plant

Bulgaria offers new competitive conditions for Volkswagen plant and it is still in the race for the Volkswagen plant, said Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov.

Like Turkey, Bulgaria has also made the company a tempting offer and is now awaiting its decision. For two countries to remain in the race out of a total of 20 to begin with, that in itself is a sign of appreciation, Minister Karanikolov said and added that in recent months one of the biggest strategic car assembly investors has been displaying an interest in the country. the ambition is to create around 120,000 new jobs, to have around 500 companies in the Bulgarian automobile industry, BNR reported

