A malaria strain resistant to two key drugs is rapidly spreading from Cambodia to Vietnam, Laos and northern Thailand, with the "terrifying prospect" to reach Africa, scientists warned today, quoted by BTA.

They have tracked the proliferation of malaria-resistant drugs and thus have discovered that the strain known as KEL1 / PLA1 has evolved and, with the aid of new gene mutations, has become even more resistant to treatment.

"We have found that it has spread aggressively, replacing local malaria parasites, becoming a dominant strain in Vietnam, Laos and northeastern Thailand," said Roberto Amato, who works in a team with British and Thai scientists.

There is a growing risk that the new strain will threaten Sub-Saharan Africa, where are the most common cases of malaria, mainly among babies and children.

"This highly resistant strain is capable of invading new territories and acquiring new genetic properties, creating the terrifying prospect of spreading to Africa," said Olivet Mio of Oxford University.