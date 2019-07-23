A Gas-Powered Car Ignited in the "Vitinya" Tunnel, There Is an Injured

One person was injured when a gas-powered vehicle caught on fire and quickly filled with smoke. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior. The incident took place in the "Vitinya" tunnel on Hemus Motorway. The traffic through the tunnel is currently limited. Cars are redirected to the old road.

Police, Fire and Emergency Assistance teams are on the site.

