8 European Countries Set up a Mechanism For Allocation of Rescued Migrants

Eight European countries set up a mechanism to allocate migrants saved in the Mediterranean. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron after a meeting in Paris.

The eight active countries in the project are France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Portugal, Croatia and Finland. Six others gave their agreement in principle.

Italy, which is most seriously affected by a migratory flow, boycotted the meeting in Paris. Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that all member states would join the mechanism by linking it to the allocation of part of the European funds.

