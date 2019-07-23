Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov: 5G Technology is a Revolution For the Economy, Industry and Society

,,5G Technology is a revolution for the economy, industry, society and people.'' This was announced by the Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Rosen Zhelyazkov during the first call through the 5G mobile network in Bulgaria. The demonstration was part of a series of 5G practice tests conducted by Telenor Telecommunication Company.

Minister Zhelyazkov stressed that fifth-generation technology will be the accelerator that will really change our societies.

"The state has three things to do to pursue its targeted policy: spectrum allocation, tariff-related incentives to reduce the cost to the final consumer and reduce the administrative burden'', said the minister.

According to him, the deployment of the new 5G network is linked to extremely large investment, spatial planning and administrative work.

"This triad of state policy and regulator policy should be extremely harmonious in the near future," Rosen Zhelyazkov said. He added that the Ministry of Transport, Information Technology and Communications and the Communications Regulation Commission understood the importance of this approach.

"We have a very fruitful dialogue with telecom operators, for which I thank - not only for the demonstrations, but for the courage to invest together with the big European telecoms at that moment'', he added.

