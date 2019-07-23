Expert: There is no Meat Infected with African Swine Fever on the Bulgarian Market

Society » HEALTH | July 23, 2019, Tuesday // 11:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Expert: There is no Meat Infected with African Swine Fever on the Bulgarian Market pixabay.com

The virus is not dangerous for the people, Dr. Alexandra Miteva is categorical, writes NOVA TV. 


"There is no meat with African swine fever on the market. The African swine fever virus is not dangerous for humans. There is no danger to the health of people and consumers. " This was said by the head of the Animal Health Department at the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency / BSAH / Dr. Alexandra Miteva.

She recalled that the first case of infected animals was in Pleven.

"The disease spread very quickly, and again ''thanks'' to people and their behavior. Within two weeks, we located 16 outbreaks in 5 regions. These are outbreaks, mainly in unregistered back yards with unregulated pig breeding, "said Dr. Miteva.

The registered animals in Bulgaria so far are about 450 thousand.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian market, African swine fever, dangerous
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria