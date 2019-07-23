Over 825,000 People Became EU Citizens in 2017

Bulgaria: Over 825,000 People Became EU Citizens in 2017 pixabay.com

In 2017, 825,447 people acquired citizenship of an EU member state, according to Eurostat data published today.

The countries that issued the most passports last year were Italy (18% of all), Great Britain (15%), Germany and France (14%), Sweden and Spain (8%).

The main recipients of citizenship are from Morocco (8%), Albania (7%), India and Turkey (4%). The countries where the Moroccans have mainly applied for passports are France, Spain and Italy. For Albanians these countries are Greece and Italy. Most Indians have received citizenship in the UK, and 50 percent of Turks have taken German citizenship.

For Bulgaria it is stated that in 2017 passports were issued to 914 people most of them to Ukrainians - 204. They were followed by Russians - 174, and Turks - 110.

