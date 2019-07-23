President Rumen Radev is on a Working Visit to Croatia
President Rumen Radev is on a state visit to the Republic of Croatia at the invitation of his colleague Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović.
They will discuss ways of deepening bilateral partnerships in the economy, energy, tourism, science, education and culture.
They will also comment on the cooperation of the two countries in the European Union as well as on the promotion of investment and tourism in Southeast Europe.
During his visit to Croatia, the head of state will also meet with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković. Later, he will talk with representatives of the Bulgarian community in the country.
