BSMEPA Declares Support for the Initiatives of the Union of Inventors of Bulgaria

Opportunities to support the Union of Inventors of Bulgaria (UIB) were discussed at a meeting today in Bulgarian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA). The Executive Director of BSMEPA Dr. Boyko Takov and the Chairman of the Union of Inventors of Bulgaria Mr. Mario Hristov discussed the options for organizing an exhibition at the International Fair Plovdiv, as well as an event that would attract the attention to Bulgarian patents and inventions.

„Among the potential participants, in such an event, are universities, specialized schools, branch organizations, employers’ organizations“ – the Executive Director of BSMEPA summarized after the meeting. The exhibition was also mentioned to be held under the patronage of Mr. Emil Karanikolov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Bulgaria.

UNIB is a non-profit association for the private benefit of inventors, patent specialists, breeders and innovators from all fields of science and technology. Its main objectives are to prepare, offer and participate in the development, discussion, improvement and implementation of legal acts in the field of invention; assistance in enhancing knowledge and skills in the field of inventions and patent licensing by organizing conferences, symposia, discussions, seminars, courses, etc., as well as helping to disseminate scientific, technical and legal literature in the field of inventions.