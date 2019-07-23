Italian Chamber of Commerce and BSMEPA have Agreed on a More Intense Cooperation

Italian Chamber of Commerce agreed to provide preferential conditions for Bulgarian companies, wishing to present their products and services during the Host Milano International Exhibition. The event is specialized in showing modern trends in the field of hotel, restaurant, catering and SPA equipment.

Bulgarian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Promotion Agency will organize a national stand during HOST Milano 2019, it became clear at a meeting between representatives of BSMEPA, Italian Chamber of Commerce and the National Association HoReCa. „We agreed with the colleagues from both organizations to submit periodically information about their activities, which could include Bulgarian companies“, said Dr. Boyko Takov, Executive Director of BSMEPA.

Bulgarian companies are invited to become part of Sihre. The exhibition will be held from 28 to 31 January 2020. in Inter Expo Center Sofia. Traditional participation takes companies from Italy, Spain, Great Britain, USA, Greece, etc.

Host Milano will be held from 18-22 October 2019. It gathers leading figures in the hospitality and restaurant industry worldwide. Exhibitors and visitors participate in discussions and presentations and discuss important issues and changes in the industry. So far, over 1900 companies from 55 countries have confirmed their participation there.

