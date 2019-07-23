Rain Showers Accompanied by Thunder Today in Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures from 25C in Northeast to 35C in Southwest

Today, in the eastern part of the country, and later into the day in the mountainous areas of western Bulgaria, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will form. Expect rain showers accompanied by thunder and temporary strong winds, hailstorms are possible. A light to moderate northwest wind, or northeast in the east of the country, will bring cooler air. The maximum temperatures will be within a wide range – from 25C in the northeast to 35C in the southwest, in Sofia - about 28C.
Pressure will continue to drop slowly and will get near the average for the month.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

