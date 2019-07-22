For Tenth Consecutive Year Sun Tribe Open Air Festival to take Place in Burgas

For the tenth consecutive year the Sun Tribe Open Air festival will take place in the city, said the press office of Burgas Municipality. It festival be held on 26 and 27 July in Rosenets park. The place has been chosen because of one of the main goals of the project, namely, its free admission.

Sun Tribe Open Air is a unique event that gathers artists and audience from across the country and combines outdoor music, art and sports. The aim of the festival is to develop the alternative musical scene in the region, combining a two-day music programme with performers from all over the country, sports, landscaping and various artistic installations. The festival has no entry fee.