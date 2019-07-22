For Tenth Consecutive Year Sun Tribe Open Air Festival to take Place in Burgas

Society | July 22, 2019, Monday // 22:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: For Tenth Consecutive Year Sun Tribe Open Air Festival to take Place in Burgas

For the tenth consecutive year the Sun Tribe Open Air festival will take place in the city, said the press office of Burgas Municipality. It festival be held on 26 and 27 July in Rosenets park. The place has been chosen because of one of the main goals of the project, namely, its free admission.
Sun Tribe Open Air is a unique event that gathers artists and audience from across the country and combines outdoor music, art and sports. The aim of the festival is to develop the alternative musical scene in the region, combining a two-day music programme with performers from all over the country, sports, landscaping and various artistic installations. The festival has no entry fee.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria