EU Ministers of Internal and Foreign Affairs Attend Meeting on Migration in Paris

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva and Minister of the Interior Mladen Marinov have participated in an informal meeting of the EU and Schengen foreign and internal ministers, said the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting, which took place in Paris, discussed migration in the Mediterranean.

Deputy Prime Minister Zaharieva pointed out that temporary measures could not offer lasting solutions and advocated the need for a permanent mechanism that would cover both maritime and land borders. She said she welcomed the pragmatic approach of the Finnish Presidency of the Council of the EU in the search of a comprehensive and sustainable European solution. Efforts to effectively implement readmission agreements with third countries and negotiate new ones should continue, Minister Zaharieva pointed out.