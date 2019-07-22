The EC Sends Experts to Bulgaria Due to the African Swine Fever

Representatives of the emergency veterinary team of the European Commission will be in Bulgaria from tomorrow to 25 July to assess the situation with the distribution of African swine fever in domestic and wild pigs in Bulgaria, announced the Bulgarian National Television by the European Commission.

The European Commission's emergency veterinary team has missions to countries affected by animal diseases. The European Commission today announced that our country reported 14 outbreaks of African swine fever in the regions of Pleven and Russe, Targovishte and the border with Romania during the first weeks of July 2019. There are also affected wild pigs.

According to Brussels, our country has taken all the restrictive measures, as provided for in EU legislation. Apart from Bulgaria, all of Romania, parts of Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Belgium and Malta, and outside the EU - in Ukraine are affected by African swine fever.

Last week, Minister of Agriculture Desislava Taneva requested funding from the European Commission for dealing with the African Hearing. Pork is the highest share of consumption in our country and the disease threatens production.

The European Commission has announced today that Bulgaria has not been allocated funds so far but has a special fund for such cases, which could be provided to our country.