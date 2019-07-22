Astronomical Observatory in the Borisova Garden Will be Restored

The repair and restoration of the buildings of the Astronomical Observatory in the Borisova garden should begin within a month. BGN 100 000 are provided from Sofia University - 50 000 from a company. Prof. Evgeni Ovcharov, head of the Astronomy Department at the Observatory, said, quoted by BGNES.

The repairs will include complete restoration of the buildings - inside and outside, roofs and facades, including the paths in the yard. "I hope that the Observatory after a few months will look in a better and more welcoming way for both students and visitors. I think the interest in astronomy has never been interrupted, and so will be the future. It is quite normal for a person to be interested in the world in which he lives, especially in the center of the capital, to look at the sky through a 120-year-old telescope. This certainly attracts people. That's why I hope buildings are much more welcoming'', he said.

According to Evgeni Ovcharov, the Observatory currently has no financial problems, there are separate funds that are sufficient for the overall renovation and restoration. Such is the rating of the company that should perform the repair.

As part of the repairs, the observatory team has hired a private company to clean the yard from shrubs, weeds and grown roots.

,,We had a promise from Sofia Municipality that they would help improve the yard, but nothing happens for more than a year. So, we were very happy with the initiative of this company that organized the event'', the scientist explained.