A New Hacker Attack against the Commission for Personal Data Protection Was Prevented

Crime | July 22, 2019, Monday // 14:55| Views: | Comments: 0
We prevented a hacker attack against the Commission for Personal Data Protection, its Chairman Ventsislav Karadjov told the Bulgarian National Radio. The attempt was made through the wireless Wi-Fi network of the commission, which means that the perpetrator was within the area of the building.

It is not clear whether the web site of the Commission for Personal Data Protection or the database were the target of the hacker attack, Ventsislav Karadjov pointed out.

Today, the Commission for Personal Data Protection launched an inspection at the National Revenue Agency in relation with the leak of personal information of over 5 million Bulgarian and foreign citizens after the recent hacker attackBNR reported.  

